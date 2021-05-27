Dollar Tree Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Dollar Tree announced earnings per share of $1.6 on revenue of $6.47B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.39 on revenue of $6.39B.

Dollar Tree shares are up 0.4% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.89% from its 52 week high of $120.37 set on April 6. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 6.59% from the start of the year.

Dollar Tree shares lost 5.22% in pre-market trade following the report.

Dollar Tree follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Dollar Tree’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.

Alibaba ADR had missed expectations on May 13 with fourth quarter EPS of $10.32 on revenue of $187.4B, compared to forecast for EPS of $11.16 on revenue of $187.37B.

