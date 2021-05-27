Dollar holds above recent lows as traders wait for inflation data

Article content

LONDON — The dollar struggled to hold on to its gains on Thursday as more investors weigh up whether the Federal Reserve is edging closer to talking about tapering its asset purchases, and as traders wait for this week’s closely watched U.S. inflation data.

In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering is enough to temper further selling, and against the euro and the yen the dollar held late Wednesday gains early in the Thursday Asia session.

The euro traded at $1.2199, unchanged on the day, and the yen near a one-week low at 109.13 per dollar. Sterling dipped to a week-low of $1.4136 before recovering slightly.

Fed officials have this week downplayed immediate concerns about inflation prompting a knee-jerk policy response. But they – and notably influential vice chair Richard Clarida – have made a subtle shift in tone by acknowledging that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching.

Still, most analysts think the Fed actually talking about reining in its asset purchases is some way off, limiting any rebound in the dollar.

“We don’t see comments by Fed Vice Chair of Supervision Randal Quarles about the importance of starting the discussion on quantitative easing tapering plans as having a longer lasting positive impact on USD, as tapering later this year is expected by the market and is not imminent – we look for first hints at tapering during the Jackson Hole in August,” ING analysts said.