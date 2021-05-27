Diddy Trolls Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Reunion

I guess some people just wake up and choose chaos.

You’re probably heard of the general hubbub surrounding the reported reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — Bennifer, if you will.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In short, a bunch of paparazzi photos of the two have been taken ever since J.Lo split from A-Rod. Hanging out! Maybe back together! Who knows! 

However, one of Jennifer’s other ’00s loves just weighed in on the reemergence of Bennifer — yup, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

J.Lo and Diddy dated from 1999-2001, shortly before Jen met Ben. Although their relationship wasn’t free from scandal (see: Diddy’s arrest and J.Lo accusing him of cheating on her), they seem to have kept things relatively friendly throughout the years.


Vince Bucci / AFP via Getty Images

At least as friendly as it can seem to me, a mere idiot with Google. 

So, it seems that Diddy felt compelled to mark the recent Bennifer paparazzi pics…


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

…with a “#tbt” paparazzi shot of his own on Instagram:

Yup, Diddy and J.Lo in California in the sweet year of 2000!

As for the response, many found it hilarious!

Anyway, off to don my low-rise jeans and accept that it basically is the ’00s again…

