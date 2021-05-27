Home Business Dell beats revenue estimates on strong demand for remote working products By...

Dell beats revenue estimates on strong demand for remote working products By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) – Dell Technologies (NYSE:) Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as demand for its notebooks and software products was fueled by a pandemic-led remote working environment.

Coronavirus restrictions over the past year have led to people working and studying from home, which in turn boosted sales of Dell’s cloud services and at-home hardwares.

Global shipments of PCs, the industry’s collective term for laptops and desktops, grew 55.2% during the first quarter, according to preliminary data from research firm International Data Corporation.

Dell said revenue from its client solutions group, which includes desktops, notebooks and tablets, rose 20% to $13.31 billion in the reported quarter.

The PC maker also said it had paid down $2.5 billion in debt this year and revised its debt paydown target for fiscal year 2022 to at least $16.0 billion, upon the completion of its spin-off of cloud computing software maker VMware (NYSE:) Inc.

During the quarter, Dell had announced the spin-off of its Boomi cloud business and the divestment of its major stake in VMware in order to lower its debt load.

Dell’s revenue rose 12% to $24.49 billion in the first quarter, beating estimates of $23.40 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company’s shares have risen about 36% this year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©