DeFi and traditional finance could converge thanks to tokenization By Cointelegraph

DeFi and traditional finance could converge thanks to tokenization
Nonfungible tokens could become a bridge to connect the legacy financial system to the emerging fintech world in the near future. During a recent interview, Adrian Lai, CEO of Liquefy — an investment firm and an incubator for decentralized finance platforms — told Cointelegraph China that synthetic assets, NFTs and digital securities are redefining the way capital markets operate.
Lai especially believes that the value of synthetic assets could give each individual in decentralized finance access to essentially any asset, as long as there is a reliable data feed. This emerging trend between traditional finance and DeFi is inevitable.
