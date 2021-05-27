Cryptos turn choppy as bounce momentum ebbs By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Cryptocurrencies slipped on Thursday, though without falling through recent lows, as traders clung to hopes that a nascent recovery from last week’s plunge can regain its momentum.
has failed to hold above its 200-day moving average and it fell about 4% in the Asia session to $37,619. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network and the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, fell more than 7% to $2,675.10.
Both have marked sizeable year-to-date gains, with bitcoin up about 30% and ether more than tripling. But a month-long selloff culminating in a sharp collapse last week has each of them well below record peaks made in April.
