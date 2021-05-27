Crypto Protection for Investors, White House Priority By CoinQuora



Crypto Protection for Investors, White House Priority



The Biden administration is studying more ways to tighten the crypto regulation to protect its investors.

The task force of the new crypto regulation involves different federal regulators in the country

The Biden administration is studying and looking for more ways to tighten the crypto regulation to protect its investors. Specifically, this initiative that the administration is pushing aims to stop illegal activities involving cryptos. Above all, the authority is looking closely on the possibility that crypto may or can be used to fund terrorism.

This is made senior economist in the Obama administration Jason Furman react:

I wish we had smothered this a decade ago before it grew into a $2 trillion monster. Digital currencies are all cons and no pros — environment, crime, volatility, taking advantage of unaware investors. If they had any use at all, we could debate it. But they don’t have any use at all.

Furthermore, to make the regulation more effective, it is joi…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora