Crypto Flipsider News – May 27th – XRP, Ripple, SEC, Uniswap, Apple, Carl Icahn By DailyCoin

Crypto Flipsider News – May 27th – XRP, Ripple, SEC, Uniswap, Apple, Carl Icahn
In today’s digest:
- will go Public
- Uniswap v3 overpassed v2
- Stablecoins reached $100 billion
- Apple (NASDAQ:) is looking for crypto specialist
- Will Carl Icahn invest in crypto?
Altcoin News:
Confirmed – Ripple will go Public After the SEC Lawsuit
Ripple’s CEO confirmed the previous information that the company is going public after lawsuit with SEC closes.
Flipsider:
- As we mentioned in this article, the consequences of the lawsuit may have various impact on the coin’s future. We never know.
Uniswap v3 Overpassed the Version Two
In one of the previous digests, we mentioned that Uniswap v3 passed by SushiSwap by volume. Our predictions come true: the update became more popular than its ancestor.
Stablecoins Crossed $100 Billion Threshold
Two largest ones, USDT and USDC, with other stablecoins gained the next milestone of $100.33.
Flipsider:
- Of course, they did it with the help of Tether, who is printing numbers of thin air sometimes. More in this article.
Apple Going in Crypto?
The official website of the Cupertino company posted a job adds looking for a crypto experience in “alternative payments.”
Flipsider:
- It seems like FAANG companies are slowly going into crypto. On the other hand, most probably they already there but waiting for the best moment to announce it. But it’s just a personal opinion of DailyCoin flipsider. We are preparing an article on this in the near future.
The Story Continues: Old-School Return
Billionaire Carl Icahn announced to invest $1.5 billion into crypto. Previously, he was famous for being “non-beliver.”
Flipsider:
- In 2018, he named crypto as “ridiculous.” Of course, the change happened not so fast as with Paul Krugman. However, so far so good.
EMAIL NEWSLETTER
Join to get the flipside of crypto
Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.
[contact-form-7]
You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.