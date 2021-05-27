Crypto Flipsider News – May 27th – XRP, Ripple, SEC, Uniswap, Apple, Carl Icahn By DailyCoin



Crypto Flipsider News – May 27th – XRP, Ripple, SEC, Uniswap, Apple, Carl Icahn



In today’s digest:

will go Public

Uniswap v3 overpassed v2

Stablecoins reached $100 billion

Apple (NASDAQ:) is looking for crypto specialist

Will Carl Icahn invest in crypto?

Altcoin News:

Confirmed – Ripple will go Public After the SEC Lawsuit

Ripple’s CEO confirmed the previous information that the company is going public after lawsuit with SEC closes.

Flipsider:

As we mentioned in this article, the consequences of the lawsuit may have various impact on the coin’s future. We never know.

Uniswap v3 Overpassed the Version Two

In one of the previous digests, we mentioned that Uniswap v3 passed by SushiSwap by volume. Our predictions come true: the update became more popular than its ancestor.

Stablecoins Crossed $100 Billion Threshold

Two largest ones, USDT and USDC, with other stablecoins gained the next milestone of $100.33.

Flipsider:

Of course, they did it with the help of Tether, who is printing numbers of thin air sometimes. More in this article.

Apple Going in Crypto?

The official website of the Cupertino company posted a job adds looking for a crypto experience in “alternative payments.”

Flipsider:

It seems like FAANG companies are slowly going into crypto. On the other hand, most probably they already there but waiting for the best moment to announce it. But it’s just a personal opinion of DailyCoin flipsider. We are preparing an article on this in the near future.

The Story Continues: Old-School Return

Billionaire Carl Icahn announced to invest $1.5 billion into crypto. Previously, he was famous for being “non-beliver.”

Flipsider:

In 2018, he named crypto as “ridiculous.” Of course, the change happened not so fast as with Paul Krugman. However, so far so good.

