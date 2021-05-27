Crypto Crackdown Speeds China Shift to Central Asia, North America Mining By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
Crypto Crackdown Speeds China Shift to Central Asia, North America Mining
  • Chinese crypto crackdown accelerated manufacturers of miners to shift from China.
  • China is slowly losing its grip as a bitcoin mining powerhouse.
  • North America gears up to compete with China.

Beijing’s crypto crackdown rapidly accelerated manufacturers of miners to shift from China to North America and Central Asia. The crackdown also forced few miners to stop their operations completely with equipment manufacturers who are from China mostly.

Moreover, Kazakhstan from Central Asia is growing as an ideal destination after the country clarifies the mining regulations. In addition, Shenzhen-based BIT Mining has revealed a joint partnership with Kazakhstani company to invest in the country’s crypto mining data centers.

China Slowly Loses BTC Mining Powerhouse Grip

China is slowly losing its gri…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

