Costco third-quarter revenue tops estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Customers queue to enter a Costco Wholesale store in Chingford, Britain March 15, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
(Reuters) – Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:) beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand for high-margin items, such as jewelry and home furnishing goods, as shoppers returned to its stores.
Total revenue rose 22% to $44.38 billion in the third quarter, from $36.45 billion a year earlier, compared with estimates of $43.16 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.
