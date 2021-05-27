Costco Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Costco Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Costco (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Costco announced earnings per share of $2.84 on revenue of $45.28B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.31 on revenue of $43.64B.

Costco shares are up 2% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.52% from its 52 week high of $393.15 set on November 30, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.84% from the start of the year.

Costco shares lost 0.04% in after-hours trade following the report.

Costco follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Costco’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.

Alibaba ADR had missed expectations on May 13 with fourth quarter EPS of $10.32 on revenue of $187.4B, compared to forecast for EPS of $11.16 on revenue of $187.37B.

