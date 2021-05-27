Corn soars 6% on export demand, technical buying and short covering

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. corn futures surged more than 6% on Thursday in a technical-buying and short-covering bounce from one-month lows and as strong demand for feed grains supported prices.

Soybeans followed corn higher, rising for the first time in eight sessions after hitting the lowest point in a month in the prior day.

Wheat futures rose for the first time in nine sessions, propelled by short-covering and technical buying and concerns about the recently planted spring wheat crop due to a severe drought in the northern Plains.

Chicago Board of Trade July corn jumped by its 40-cent daily trading limit to $6.64-1/2 per bushel. The 6.4% gain was the largest for a most-active corn contract since June 2015.

July soybeans were up 33-1/2 cents at $15.37 a bushel and CBOT July wheat added 27-3/4 cents to $6.76-1/4 a bushel.

Corn and soybeans gained despite largely favorable U.S. Midwest crop weather and forecasts for more beneficial rains in the coming days.

“We’re seeing some speculative buying coming into the market. The weather really doesn’t justify this rally in new-crop corn and soybeans, but the demand is still there,” said Brian Hoops, president of U.S. brokerage Midwest Market Solutions.