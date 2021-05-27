Corn firms, set for second weekly gain on strong demand

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures climbed 0.9% on Friday with the market poised for a second week of gains as strong demand for the feed grain supported prices.

Wheat eased, while soybeans edged higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 0.9% at $6.70-1/2 a bushel by 0006 GMT. The market has climbed 1.6% this week.

* Wheat lost 0.3% to $6.74 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.3% to $15.41 a bushel.

* Corn is drawing support from strong export demand, notably for new-crop shipments to China. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday confirmed more than 5.6 million tonnes in new-crop corn sales to China last week.

* The weekly USDA export sales report also did not show large-scale Chinese cancellations of old-crop corn purchases, as it has been rumored in the market this week.

* Gains in corn and soybeans come despite largely favorable U.S. Midwest crop weather and expectations of higher global production.

* The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for global grain production in the 2021/22 season as high prices encourage more plantings.

* In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body saw total grains production at a record 2.292 billion tonnes, up 5 million tonnes from its prior projection.