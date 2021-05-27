Copper rises as strike fears and Chinese data reassure bulls

Article content

LONDON — Copper prices rose on Thursday, helped by the threat of strikes at mines in top producer Chile and an easing of fears that China, the biggest consumer, will tighten monetary policy.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.7% at $10,048.50 a tonne in official trading.

Prices of the metal used in power and construction surged to a record high of $10,747.50 this month before slipping to $9,795 on Monday.

Helping puncture the rally were threats by Chinese authorities to restrain commodity prices, but their effect has faded and strong demand and tight supply underpin prices, according to Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

“Copper managed to correct 9% from the peak. That’s a shallow correction. The underlying strength is there,” he said, adding that prices were likely to rise further later in the year.

CHILE: Miner BHP Group Ltd said it would take contingency measures after a labor union at its Escondida and Spence mines called for a strike. Escondida is the world’s largest copper mine.

RISK: Investors are concerned that political change in Chile and Peru will lead to tougher rules on mining.

CHINA: Earnings at China’s industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April. The data calmed worries over policy tightening and helped lift Chinese stock markets to three-month highs.