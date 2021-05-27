Consumer Reports drops ‘top pick’ rating for Tesla Model 3

Article content

WASHINGTON — Tesla’s decision to remove radar sensors from two of its U.S. vehicles has cost it top safety ratings from a widely followed insurance industry group and the influential Consumer Reports magazine.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built after April 27 will no longer be labeled as having some advanced safety features after the automaker said it was removing radar sensors to transition to a camera-based Autopilot system.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also plans to remove the Model 3’s Top Safety Pick+ designation for vehicles built after April 27, a spokesman confirmed, adding it plans to evaluate Tesla’s new system.

NHTSA said it updated its website to show that Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced on or after April 27 “do not have NHTSA’s check mark for recommended safety technologies: forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support.”

Consumer Reports cited NHTSA’s decision in no longer listing the Model 3 as a Top Pick.

“It is extremely rare for an automaker to remove safety features from a vehicle during a production run, even temporarily, but this isn’t the first time that Tesla has done this,” said Jake Fisher, senior director of Consumer Reports’ Auto Test Center.