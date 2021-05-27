Constellation’s Stargazer Wallet Integrates Givebox for Fiat Onramp By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Constellation’s Stargazer Wallet Integrates Givebox for Fiat Onramp



Constellation Network and Givebox have announced a partnership that will help facilitate fiat to crypto payment processing as well as give money to charity. Through this partnership, Constellation’s users will now have access to a fiat onramp for purchasing DAG via debit or credit card in the Stargazer Wallet.

Givebox is a platform that helps non-profit organizations process donations directly, allowing charities to put more money towards good causes instead of towards fees from intermediaries. By integrating Givebox’s payment processing capabilities with Stargazer Wallet, users have another option for obtaining DAG, and this option will also help allocate more money to charities in need by directing a portion of processing fees towards these organizations.

Bridging Fiat with Crypto and Crypto with Charity

Givebox’s high-tech security has been connecting donors’ contributions to charities since 2016. Integrating Givebox’s payment processing technology with Constellation’s ecosystem means users now have an easy and secure way to transfer their traditional assets into crypto that can be used for myriad…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora