China stocks close at 3-month highs as policy tightening fears ease

Article content

SHANGHAI — China stocks ended at three-month highs on Thursday as subdued industrial data calmed worries over policy tightening, while some positive signs on Sino-U.S. relations also boosted sentiment.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3%, to 5,338.23, its highest closing level since March 3, while the Shanghai Composite Index firmed 0.4% to 3,608.85, its strongest closing since Feb 23.

** Analysts and traders said a series of recent soft economic data helped assuage policy tightening fears which had weighed on valuations of equities and risk appetite.

** Data showed earnings at China’s industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, with high commodity prices and weaker performance in the consumer goods sector limiting overall profitability from manufacturing.

** “Micro liquidity conditions have improved in the A-share market, with the launch of new mutual funds picking up,” said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

** Yan added the strong stock rally would further attract more money inflows via the mutual funds in June, forecasting the Shanghai index to test the 3,800-point level this year.

** So far this week, CSI300 gained 4%, while SSEC advanced 3.5%.