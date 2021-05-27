Carbon-neutral Bitcoin funds gain traction as investors seek greener crypto By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Carbon-neutral Bitcoin funds gain traction as investors seek greener crypto

(BTC) has been a hot topic of discussion lately even for those outside the core crypto community, but unfortunately, it’s not for the best of reasons. In particular, the amount of energy required to mine Bitcoin has created concerns for investors who were considering BTC as an option to diversify.

According to the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, Bitcoin currently consumes around 110 terawatt-hours per year. A Harvard Business Review article further noted that this equates to 0.55% of global electricity production, which is roughly equivalent to that of a small county.