Canada Urged to Relax Entry Rules for Fully Vaccinated Travelers

(Bloomberg) — A Canadian advisory body said Justin Trudeau’s government should relax its stringent border rules for vaccinated travelers and drop a requirement that international air passengers quarantine in a hotel when they arrive.

In a report released Thursday, the Covid-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel said it’s time for Canada to adopt different entry rules for travelers who’ve been vaccinated. People who have received two shots should be exempt from quarantine and pre-departure virus tests, said the panel, which was created in November by the government.

Right now, most people entering Canada have to endure a 14-day quarantine, and those arriving through airports are supposed to spend as much as three days in an approved hotel while they wait for test results — though hundreds have opted to skip the hotels and pay fines instead.

About half of Canadians have now received a first shot of a vaccine and infections have declined in most of the country, putting pressure on the government to adjust rules that have reduced international travel to a trickle. Trudeau’s government has begun to outline the conditions for removing restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border, but hasn’t set out a timeline.