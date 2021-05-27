Bullish on the Electric Vehicle Industry? Consider Buying These 3 ETFs By StockNews



Despite being negatively affected by the global semiconductor chip shortage the electric vehicle industry is expected to generate solid growth in the coming years fueled by governmental support worldwide. So, we think investors looking to capitalize on the industry’s growth in a relatively less risky way could invest in popular EV ETFs Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV), iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRIV), and Capital Link NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (EKAR). Read on.The electric vehicle (EV) industry continues to be hamstrung by a global semiconductor chip shortage. Nevertheless, EVs are expected to dominate the automotive market in the future as governments worldwide support measures to help the industry’s growth to address climate change concerns.

President Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan includes significant spending directed at the EV industry. For example, he proposes to build 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030. According to a SpendEdge report, the EV market is expected to grow at a 20% CAGR between 2019 – 2024. But because it’s difficult to select the best, individual stocks in the overcrowded EV space, investors looking to capitalize on the industry’s growth in a less risky way could bet on ETFs exposed to EV stocks.

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV), iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV), and Capital Link NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (EKAR) are three such ETFs that we think are well-positioned to generate healthy returns in the coming quarters. So, it could be wise to bet on them now.

