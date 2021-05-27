British pound gains boost from BoE, dollar looks to inflation data

Article content

TOKYO — The British pound held firm near a three-month high against the dollar on Friday on rising expectations of an earlier than expected rate hike by the Bank of England, while the U.S. currency looks to upcoming inflation data.

The British pound held firm at $1.4203 after a gain of 0.58% on Thursday after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank was likely to raise rates well into next year.

Gertjan Vlieghe also noted an increase could come earlier if the economy rebounds more quickly than expected.

Against the euro, the pound changed hands at 85.83 pence per euro, near its five-week high of 85.615 pence per euro . On the yen, the pound hit a three-year high of 156.02 yen.

The euro stood at $1.2192, hovering below its 5 1/2-month high touched on Tuesday of $1.2266 as dovish comments from European Central Bank officials sapped its momentum ahead of its policy meeting on June 10.

The dollar jumped to 109.85 yen, breaking out of its tight range over the past few weeks, to reach its highest levels in about seven weeks.

The jump likely reflected yen selling due to MSCI’s reshuffle of its standard stock index, from which nearly 30 Japanese names were dropped, analysts said.

The yen was hampered also by concerns about a delay in Japan’s economic recovery after media report that Japan is looking to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other areas by three weeks to June 20.