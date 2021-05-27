BNP hires BofA’s Chiah to run single stock flow trading

LONDON (Reuters) – Duncan Chiah, a senior trader at Bank of America (NYSE:) in London, is joining BNP Paribas (OTC:) to lead their single stock flow trading business, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Chiah, most recently an equity derivatives trader at BofA, declined to comment on the move.

BNP’s tapping of Chiah comes as it expands its stocks business after buying Deutsche Bank (DE:)’s prime brokerage and electronic equities businesses in 2019.

