BNP hires BofA’s Chiah to run single stock flow trading



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A BNP Paribas logo is seen outside a bank office in Paris, France, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – Duncan Chiah, a senior trader at Bank of America (NYSE:) in London, is joining BNP Paribas (OTC:) to lead their single stock flow trading business, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Chiah, most recently an equity derivatives trader at BofA, declined to comment on the move.

BNP’s tapping of Chiah comes as it expands its stocks business after buying Deutsche Bank (DE:)’s prime brokerage and electronic equities businesses in 2019.