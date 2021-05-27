Bitcoin tackles $40,000 as Biden unveils new $6 trillion federal spending budget By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) may get a boost to finally clear $40,000 at the expense of the U.S. dollar as United States President Joe Biden’s new $6 trillion federal spending budget proposal is unveiled.

On May 28, the United States president will announce the massive fiscal policy, the largest since the Second World War, to ensure investments in major infrastructure, education and healthcare projects, reported The New York Times on May 27.

The U.S. federal deficit surged from $4.17 trillion in January 2020 to $7.92 trillion in May 2020. Source: FRED
DXY downtrend remains despite bouncing in 2021. Source: TradingView.
Bitcoin crosses above $40,00 in the early morning New York trading session. Source: TradingView