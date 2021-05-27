Billionaire Carl Icahn says he may drop up to $1.5B into crypto By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Billionaire Carl Icahn says he may drop up to $1.5B into crypto

Former crypto skeptic Carl Icahn, the founder of Icahn Enterprises, told Bloomberg he’s set to enter the crypto market in a “big way” — teasing an investment of around $1.5 billion.

Icahn is an investor and former advisor to the Trump administration who has a net worth of $15.6 billion according to Forbes. In 2018 Icahn told CNBC that crypto is “ridiculous” and added “maybe I’m too old for them, but I wouldn’t touch that stuff.”