Billionaire Carl Icahn says he may drop up to $1.5B into crypto By Cointelegraph

Billionaire Carl Icahn says he may drop up to $1.5B into crypto
Former crypto skeptic Carl Icahn, the founder of Icahn Enterprises, told Bloomberg he’s set to enter the crypto market in a “big way” — teasing an investment of around $1.5 billion.
Icahn is an investor and former advisor to the Trump administration who has a net worth of $15.6 billion according to Forbes. In 2018 Icahn told CNBC that crypto is “ridiculous” and added “maybe I’m too old for them, but I wouldn’t touch that stuff.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.