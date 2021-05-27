Big tech, not cryptocurrency, is the real threat to central banks’ autonomy, Danish central bank governor says By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Crypto trading volumes continue to increase, but several countries’ central banks are keen to ignore it, with Denmark being the latest to join the “crypto is negligible” narrative. Lars Rohde, governor of the country’s central bank doesn’t see the rise of crypto trading as a serious economic threat.

“I could be tempted to ignore it,” he told Bloomberg. I think the term currency is badly used here. Most currencies store value or are means of transactions. There is no stability, no guarantee about the value of cryptocurrencies.”