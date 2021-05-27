Biden pledges to tackle monopolies, supply shortages as prices rise

Article content

CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday to root out anti-competitive business practices and ease construction materials shortages and transportation backups that are causing price hikes across the country.

“In the coming weeks, my administration will take steps to combat these supply pressures, starting with the construction materials and transportation bottlenecks, and building off the work we’re doing on computer chips,” Biden said in a speech at Ohio’s Cuyahoga Community College.

“We’re also announcing new initiatives to combat anti-competitive practices that hurt small businesses and families.”

In recent weeks, the United States has faced shortfalls and bottlenecks from lumber to computer chips to port cargo backlogs. Together with labor shortages, those issues are making homes, cars and consumer goods pricier and harder to get.

U.S. economic data on Friday is expected to show that a closely watched gauge of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures index excluding food and energy, increased 0.6% in April.

The price hikes and related inflation fears threaten to undermine Biden’s argument that the U.S. economy needs trillions in government spending to grow and create jobs in the years to come.