Belarusian rouble bucks FX rally after credit rating warning

Emerging market currencies extended gains to a fifth straight session on Thursday to notch yet another high, with the Chinese yuan at a three-year peak, although looming sanctions prompted warnings about Belarus’ sovereign credit rating.

Yields on Belarusian bonds continued to rise and the rouble was down 0.7%, set for its biggest drop in seven weeks, as countries re-routed flights to avoid Belarus after the government forced a passenger flight to land there to detain a dissident journalist.

Credit rating agency S&P Global signaled on Tuesday it could downgrade Belarus’ credit rating if Western governments put stronger economic sanctions on the country. It had put a negative outlook on the rating last September after disputed presidential elections caused protests and a government crackdown.

The Chinese yuan, meanwhile, firmed 0.3%, rising for a fifth session running. The currency is up nearly 13% over the last year.

U.S. and China are set to restart trade discussions this week after a long hiatus following the U.S. change of government. The “Phase 1” trade deal signed in January 2020 remains in force, but the Chinese side has repeatedly demanded the rolling back of tariffs enacted during the Trump administration.