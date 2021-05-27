Banks cautious about crypto ahead of COVID-19 testimony before US Senate By Cointelegraph

Banks cautious about crypto ahead of COVID-19 testimony before US Senate
Major Wall Street bank executives will appear before the United States Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday to discuss the role of their financial institutions in the recovery of the American economy.
Democratic lawmakers plan to grill a number of major bank execs, whose firms saw record profits during the COVID-19 pandemic while average Americans struggled to make ends meet.
