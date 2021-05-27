Bank of Korea Lee Flags ‘Orderly’ Policy Exit Amid Recovery

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Bank of Korea significantly raised its outlook for growth and inflation on Thursday, as it kept interest rates unchanged at a record low.

The South Korean central bank said the economy will likely grow 4% this year, up from an earlier 3% projection, while inflation will reach 1.8%, moving closer to the bank’s target. The seven-day repurchase rate was kept at 0.5%, as predicted by all 17 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Exports and investment have led Korea’s expansion this year, lifting confidence and prompting a flurry of outlook upgrades from analysts. With the economy already having grown beyond its pre-pandemic size, the BOK’s upbeat forecasts will prompt investors to recalibrate their estimates on the likely timing of when the bank may start to raise rates.

“It’s reasonable to think the new forecast brings forward the timing for policy normalization,” Cho Yong-gu, a fixed-income strategist at Shinyoung Securities. “That’s if jobs return to normal, vaccinations move forward as planned and inflation rises to where the BOK sees it.” Cho projects the bank hiking in the first half of next year.