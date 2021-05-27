Bank of Korea Lee Flags ‘Orderly’ Policy Exit Amid Recovery

Article content
The Bank of Korea significantly raised its outlook for growth and inflation on Thursday, as it kept interest rates unchanged at a record low.
The South Korean central bank said the economy will likely grow 4% this year, up from an earlier 3% projection, while inflation will reach 1.8%, moving closer to the bank’s target. The seven-day repurchase rate was kept at 0.5%, as predicted by all 17 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
Exports and investment have led Korea’s expansion this year, lifting confidence and prompting a flurry of outlook upgrades from analysts. With the economy already having grown beyond its pre-pandemic size, the BOK’s upbeat forecasts will prompt investors to recalibrate their estimates on the likely timing of when the bank may start to raise rates.
“It’s reasonable to think the new forecast brings forward the timing for policy normalization,” Cho Yong-gu, a fixed-income strategist at Shinyoung Securities. “That’s if jobs return to normal, vaccinations move forward as planned and inflation rises to where the BOK sees it.” Cho projects the bank hiking in the first half of next year.
South Korea’s won weakened 0.2% against the dollar to 1,119.50 as of 10:13 a.m. in Seoul. Bond futures fell.
While most central banks remain focused on supporting the recovery, New Zealand on Wednesday flagged rates may rise next year, joining Canada in signaling a potential withdrawal of pandemic-era stimulus. BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol’s comments on Thursday will be scrutinized for signs on where the bank stands.
Financial markets are pricing in two rate increases by the BOK over the next 12 months, a more hawkish bet than economists whose median forecast is for a hike in the third quarter of 2022. The central bank also raised its growth projections for next year to 3%, but kept its inflation outlook unchanged at 1.4%, which is slower than this year’s forecast.
President Moon Jae-in added weight to growing optimism this month by saying he sees potential for an economic expansion that exceeds 4% in 2021.
Still, uncertainties related to the pandemic argue against any early tightening. Korea is still finding several hundred new infection case each day and the country has yet to vaccinate a majority of its people. Employment also remains below the pre-pandemic level.
Board members are likely to place more emphasis on the importance of financial stability, with household debt extending a record and home prices failing to be curbed.
With most economists expecting the key rate to be held in a unanimous decision, markets may jolt if Governor Lee announces any dissenters in a press conference that starts 11:20 a.m. in Seoul. Dissenting votes among the board have been seen as heralding policy changes at the BOK.
