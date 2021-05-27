Autodesk Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Autodesk Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Autodesk (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Autodesk announced earnings per share of $1.03 on revenue of $989.3M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9419 on revenue of $965.03M.

Autodesk shares are down 6% from the beginning of the year, still down 10.64% from its 52 week high of $321.13 set on January 13. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 6.58% from the start of the year.

Autodesk follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Autodesk’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9864 on revenue of $77.09B.

Facebook had beat expectations on April 28 with first quarter EPS of $3.3 on revenue of $26.17B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.35 on revenue of $23.73B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar