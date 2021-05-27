Australia’s Victoria state sees fewer new COVID-19 cases on first day of lockdown

Article content

SYDNEY — Australia’s Victoria state reported fewer new local COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a highly-infectious outbreak which authorities said could become uncontrollable.

Four new locally acquired cases were reported in the last 24 hours, down from 12 a day earlier, taking the total infections in the latest cluster to 30 but officials urged people to remain cautious and follow lockdown rules.

“We are very, very early in this … community transmission is still expected to occur,” Victoria state Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters in the state capital Melbourne.

Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, entered into a lockdown on Thursday night, due to run until June 3, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business.

People are allowed to leave their homes only for five reasons – essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping, exercise or to get a coronavirus vaccination. Masks must be worn at all times when they leave homes.

The latest outbreak was caused by a traveler, who left hotel quarantine in South Australia state after testing negative, but later tested positive in Melbourne.