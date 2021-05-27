Australia considers capping class action funders’ fees

Article content

SYDNEY — Australia is considering capping fees for litigation funders and lawyers, and guaranteeing a minimum rate of return for plaintiffs, in its latest clamp down on the industry following a surge in costly class action lawsuits.

Australia’s government last year moved to tighten regulatory scrutiny of wealthy offshore and local litigation funders following a surge in successful class actions against companies in recent years.

Litigation funders invest in lawsuits by funding them in exchange for a share of any settlement or judgment. If the group of plaintiffs lose, it does not have to repay the financial investor.

Companies such as Omni Bridgeway Ltd, formerly IMF Bentham, and Maurice Blackburn, have funded more than 300 class action suits in Australia, including against the country’s major banks.

A parliamentary report headed by a governing Liberal party senator in December said Australia’s light touch regulatory regime had created a global hot-spot for investors based in tax havens and with “dubious corporate histories” generating huge returns, “in some cases of more than 500 percent.”

It suggested 70% of the gross proceeds could be a minimum return for class action members.