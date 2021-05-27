Asian stocks extend global rally to 7th day, U.S. stimulus in focus

Article content

TOKYO — Asian stocks put global equities on course for a seventh day of gains on Friday as investors bet the U.S. will lead the world out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the focus turning to a multi-trillion dollar spending boost by the Biden administration.

Tokyo led the advance, with the Nikkei jumping 1.9% early in the session. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3%, hitting its highest level this month, though Chinese blue chips slipped 0.1% just after the open.

The MSCI world equity index added 0.1% to 709.71, nearing the all-time closing high of 710.36 set on May 7.

U.S. stocks were also poised for further gains after the S&P 500’s 0.1% rise overnight, with futures pointing to a 0.3% increase at the open.

On Thursday, data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest since mid-March 2020, with companies desperate for workers to meet surging demand unleashed by a rapidly reopening economy.

A separate report confirmed a 6.4% acceleration in the annualized rate of economic growth last quarter, bolstered by massive fiscal stimulus.

The New York Times reported that President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year, a day before the White House is expected to unveil its budget proposal.