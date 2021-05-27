Ark’s Wood says bitcoin ESG push makes solar more appealing

Article content

NEW YORK — A push toward relying more on renewable energy for bitcoin mining could make the underperforming solar industry more attractive, star fund manager Cathie Wood said at a cryptocurrency conference Thursday.

The value of bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has dropped approximately 30% this month due in part to concerns that its negative environmental impacts will discourage companies from adopting it on their balance sheets. Billionaire and Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a May 13 tweet that the electric car maker will no longer accept bitcoin as a form of payment due to the “insane” amount of energy used to produce it.

Ark Invest CEO Wood said in an appearance at Coindesk’s Consensus 2021 conference that bitcoin miners switching to renewable energy sources “will encourage an acceleration in the adoption of renewables beyond which otherwise would have taken the place.”

That could make the solar industry more attractive, Wood said. Ark does not currently invest in solar stocks because it is not clear that the industry could be profitable within five years without subsidies, she said.

“We have not really been able to say that in a big way about solar, this dynamic might change that. So I’m actually quite excited about it,” Wood said.