Andreessen Horowitz leads $40M investment round into crypto-trading platform By Cointelegraph

Andreessen Horowitz leads $40M investment round into crypto-trading platform
Talos, an up-and-coming institutional technology provider for cryptocurrency trading, has secured $40 million in Series A funding from some of the biggest venture capitalists in the digital asset market.
The raise, which was led by Andreessen Horowitz, also had participation from PayPal Ventures, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital, Elefund, Illuminate Financial and Steadfast Capital Ventures.
