AMC Entertainment shares rise more than 50% By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An AMC theatre is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri



(Reuters) – Shares in cinema operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) were up 50.2% at $29.38 in a high-volume trading session on Thursday after rising as high as $29.72 earlier.

AMC, which is popular on social media and among members of Reddit investing forum WallStreetBets, was last up more than 1,400% for the year to date.

And with about 450 million shares already changing hands, Thursday was already AMC’s busiest trading session since early February with two hours of trading left.