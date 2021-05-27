All Preferred Shares of Topicus.com Inc. and Preference Units of Topicus.com Coöperatief U.A. to be Converted

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Topicus.com Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: TOI) announced on April 29, 2021, the threshold for the mandatory conversion of all preferred shares of the Company, and the conversion of all preference units of its subsidiary Topicus.com Coöperatief U.A. (the “Coop”), has been reached.

As of May 28, 2021, the holder of all of the preferred shares of the Company, Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) has now elected to convert such shares into subordinate voting shares of the Company on a one for one basis, and all holders of the preference units of the Coop have now elected to convert such units into ordinary units of the Coop on a one for one basis. The actual conversion of the preferred shares and the preference units will occur on February 1, 2022.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus.com Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

For further information, contact:

Topicus.com Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 861-9677