3 Stocks to Buy as the Video Game Industry Continues to Expand By StockNews



© Reuters. 3 Stocks to Buy as the Video Game Industry Continues to Expand



The video game industry exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic. That growth isn’t expected to slow anytime soon, with generations Y and Z hooked on games. Three gaming stocks that investors should keep an eye on are Nintendo (NTDOY (OTC:)), Playtika Holding (PLTK), and Gravity (GRVY). Read more to learn why.Video games have never been more popular, partially thanks to the pandemic that forced people to live in isolation. Aggregate eSports revenue hit an impressive $175 billion in 2020 alone. This figure represents a 20% jump from the prior year. The year ahead will likely be highlighted by even more video game industry growth.

eSports are gradually replacing regular sports, movies, and TV as Generation Z’s top entertainment choice. Even some young millennials prefer competitive online gaming over other forms of entrainment. The challenge lies in identifying the stocks that will benefit from the video game industry’s growth in the years ahead.

Below, I delve into three stocks that have the potential to pop as video gaming becomes even bigger: Nintendo (NTDOY), Playtika Holding (PLTK), and Gravity (GRVY).

Continue reading on StockNews