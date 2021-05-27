$223M fund for Internet Computer builders — but community is wary By Cointelegraph

$223M fund for Internet Computer builders — but community is wary
Zurich-based Dfinity Foundation has announced a fund worth CHF 200 million, or around $223 million, to support development on the Internet Computer — a blockchain-based decentralized network with wildly ambitious plans to one day “replace” much of the internet.
The non-profit scientific research organization announced “The Developer Ecosystem Program” on May 26, and is now accepting applicants for development grants.
