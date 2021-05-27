2021 COMPUTEX d&i awards Winners Announced

Commissioned by TAITRA, the 13th COMPUTEX d&i awards was implemented by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), in partnership with 21 judges including angel investors from SOSV, managing partners of ACORN CAMPUS, investors from ASPIRO CAPITAL, the founder of StarFab Accelerator, leading electronics industry magazine EE Times, senior editors from Engadget, subject-matter experts from the ITRI, and local creative directors. The judging criteria were Innovation, Technical, Functionality, Social, and Craftsmanship & aesthetics. Through a rigorous selection process, COMPUTEX selected the most innovative 50 products of the year.

TAIPEI, Taiwan — To encourage the industry to continue investing in innovations and research, the “COMPUTEX d&i awards” organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) not only demonstrates top-notch technologies from key companies but also gives the world a sneak peek of future technology trends. TAITRA announced today 50 winning products and the highest distinction, the Gold Awards, were awarded to ASUS and JGB Smart.

Awards Categories Catered to Recent Technology Trends and Remote Working Opportunities

This year’s themes catered to recent technology trends and post-pandemic opportunities, and there are 9 categories: “Information and Communication Hardware, Components and Peripherals”, “5G Hardware and Applications”, “Edge Computing and HPC Application Services”, “IoT Devices and Applications”, “Cyber Security and Privacy Prevention”, “Remote / Zero Distance Innovative Technology Applications and Services”, “Epidemic Prevention, Smart Healthcare and Applications”, and “Gaming Hardware, Software and Peripherals”.

As one of the 9 categories, COMPUTEX also added a special category for “Startups” this year, fueling new business opportunities and technological breakthroughs.

The global pandemic has changed how people live and interact, and such change can be seen from this year’s submissions. As quarantine and remote work increase, the demand for home entertainment and fitness, e-sport and gaming became this year’s most popular category, accounting for approximately 38% of total submissions. Remote and zero-contact are the two key words for this year’s COMPUTEX d&i awards, as well as for the overall tech industry.

Special Awards and Gold Awards Chosen from 50 Winning Products

Awards applicants from 7 countries entered this year’s competition. Fifty winning products of the preliminary round went on to the final, where 3 Special Awards and 3 Gold Awards were chosen.

The 3 Special Awards were awarded to ASUS ROG Flow X13+ XG Mobile, DoQubiz Data Fractal System, and ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS ONE. A forthcoming ProArt Display and ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 from ASUS and JGB Smart’s All-In-One Cloud Rental Management & Smart Lock Solution took home the Gold Awards.

The complete list of all 50 winners of the 2021 COMPUTEX d&i awards is available: https://pse.is/3h7t8m

For more information:

COMPUTEX : https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/

InnoVEX : https://www.innovex.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX:

Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA).