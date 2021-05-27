2021 COMPUTEX d&i awards Winners Announced

Article content
Remote and Zero-Contact Best Define Current Industry Trends
TAIPEI, Taiwan — To encourage the industry to continue investing in innovations and research, the “COMPUTEX d&i awards” organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) not only demonstrates top-notch technologies from key companies but also gives the world a sneak peek of future technology trends. TAITRA announced today 50 winning products and the highest distinction, the Gold Awards, were awarded to ASUS and JGB Smart.
Expert Judges Selected Products Based on 5 Criteria
Commissioned by TAITRA, the 13th COMPUTEX d&i awards was implemented by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), in partnership with 21 judges including angel investors from SOSV, managing partners of ACORN CAMPUS, investors from ASPIRO CAPITAL, the founder of StarFab Accelerator, leading electronics industry magazine EE Times, senior editors from Engadget, subject-matter experts from the ITRI, and local creative directors. The judging criteria were Innovation, Technical, Functionality, Social, and Craftsmanship & aesthetics. Through a rigorous selection process, COMPUTEX selected the most innovative 50 products of the year.
Article content
Awards Categories Catered to Recent Technology Trends and Remote Working Opportunities
This year’s themes catered to recent technology trends and post-pandemic opportunities, and there are 9 categories: “Information and Communication Hardware, Components and Peripherals”, “5G Hardware and Applications”, “Edge Computing and HPC Application Services”, “IoT Devices and Applications”, “Cyber Security and Privacy Prevention”, “Remote / Zero Distance Innovative Technology Applications and Services”, “Epidemic Prevention, Smart Healthcare and Applications”, and “Gaming Hardware, Software and Peripherals”.
As one of the 9 categories, COMPUTEX also added a special category for “Startups” this year, fueling new business opportunities and technological breakthroughs.
The global pandemic has changed how people live and interact, and such change can be seen from this year’s submissions. As quarantine and remote work increase, the demand for home entertainment and fitness, e-sport and gaming became this year’s most popular category, accounting for approximately 38% of total submissions. Remote and zero-contact are the two key words for this year’s COMPUTEX d&i awards, as well as for the overall tech industry.
Special Awards and Gold Awards Chosen from 50 Winning Products
Awards applicants from 7 countries entered this year’s competition. Fifty winning products of the preliminary round went on to the final, where 3 Special Awards and 3 Gold Awards were chosen.
The 3 Special Awards were awarded to ASUS ROG Flow X13+ XG Mobile, DoQubiz Data Fractal System, and ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS ONE. A forthcoming ProArt Display and ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 from ASUS and JGB Smart’s All-In-One Cloud Rental Management & Smart Lock Solution took home the Gold Awards.
The complete list of all 50 winners of the 2021 COMPUTEX d&i awards is available: https://pse.is/3h7t8m
For more information:
COMPUTEX : https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/
InnoVEX : https://www.innovex.com.tw/
About COMPUTEX:
Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan’s complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of the ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.
Article content
About COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual:
As a pioneer in technology, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront in embracing digital transformation. In 2021, the show will go online. Together with the key global technology players, the organizer of COMPUTEX, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) introduces #COMPUTEXVirtual (including its global startups and innovations showcase #InnoVEXVirtual), an AI-driven virtual platform, and aims to deliver an exceptional virtual exhibition experience beyond the distance.
About TAITRA:
Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526006207/en/
Contacts
Press:
Ms. Tessa Lin <tessalin@taitra.org.tw>
Ms. Li Chao < lichao@taitra.org.tw>
#distro