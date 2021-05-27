1inch integrates with Mercuryo, enabling fiat onramp to DeFi By Cointelegraph

1inch integrates with Mercuryo, enabling fiat onramp to DeFi
Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch Network has partnered with Mercuryo, a cross-border payment network, to provide its users with a more seamless gateway to DeFi — potentially opening up the market to greater adoption.
“To date, some users have been discouraged from entering the DeFi space because most of the existing options for buying crypto are too complicated and inconvenient,” said Sergej Kunz, co-founder of the 1inch Network, adding:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.