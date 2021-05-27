1inch integrates with Mercuryo, enabling fiat onramp to DeFi By Cointelegraph

Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch Network has partnered with Mercuryo, a cross-border payment network, to provide its users with a more seamless gateway to DeFi — potentially opening up the market to greater adoption.

“To date, some users have been discouraged from entering the DeFi space because most of the existing options for buying crypto are too complicated and inconvenient,” said Sergej Kunz, co-founder of the 1inch Network, adding: