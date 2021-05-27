18 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — May 27

An iconic pic of Britney Spears in the early 2000s kicks off this week’s #TBT.
1.
Britney Spears shared this classic photo of herself taken by Ellen von Unwerth in 2003:
2.
In honor of Lenny Kravitz’s 57th birthday, Zoë Kravitz shared this Polaroid of him in the late ’80s:
3.
While Cyndi Lauper posted this photo of herself with Lenny — along with LL Cool J and Sean Ono Lennon — in 1991:
4.
John Stamos shared this photo from the taping of the Full House finale in 1995:
5.
Sofía Vergara posted this ’90s TBT photo that featured that one high heel chair that every one wanted (or at least that was so cool at the time):
6.
Janet Jackson shared this photo of herself and Johnny Gill in the late ’80s in honor of his 55th birthday:
7.
Eva Mendes shared this photo of herself and Ryan Gosling from their 2013 film, The Place Beyond the Pines:
8.
Gwen Stefani shared this photo of herself taken in the early ’00s:
9.
Naomi Campbell celebrated her 51st birthday by sharing her adorable baby photo:
10.
Danny Trejo shared the poster for his 2010 film, Machete — which also happens to be the first movie where he was the lead:
11.
Ludacris posted these pics of himself, Diddy, and Jay-Z which were taken in TRL‘s iconic photo booth:
12.
Drew Barrymore celebrated going live on IG with her BFF Cameron Diaz by sharing these photos of the two of them (and Lucy Liu too!) from throughout the years:
13.
Halle Berry posted this clip of herself as Miss Sharon Stone in The Flintstones, in honor of the movie’s 27th anniversary:
14.
Elizabeth Banks threw it back to this classic scene from Wet Hot American Summer — just ahead of the film’s 20th anniversary:
15.
Mark Hamill shared these awesome behind-the-scenes video clips of himself, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford on the set of Return of the Jedi:
16.
Jenna Fischer posted this classic scene from The Office — where Jim proposes to Pam — because she and Angela Kinsey revealed some behind-the-scenes info on it in the latest episode of the Office Ladies podcast:
18.
And finally, in celebration of the Friends reunion airing on HBO Max tonight, Jennifer Aniston posted this video of herself being interviewed about the then new show in 1994:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF