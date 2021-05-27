Home Entertainment 13 Celebrities Who Have Regrets About Becoming Famous

“It makes you want to just stop everything sometimes.” —FKA Twigs

For many celebrities, fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The constant scrutiny, lack of privacy, and hateful comments are a heavy price to pay in exchange for following their dreams.

Here are 13 celebrities who said they have regrets about becoming famous:

1.

Billie Eilish said that fame is “trash.”


She told 3voor12 Extra, “I don’t mean this in a necessarily negative way, but I sort of lost my teenage years, because this all started when I was 13. There is no training, there’s no, like, let me go to a school that’s going to teach me how to be famous.”

2.

FKA Twigs said the media scrutiny she receives made her want to “smash [her] face into the mirror.”


She told the New York Times, “It makes you want to just stop everything sometimes.”

3.

Harrison Ford called fame and the loss of privacy that comes with it a “burden.”


He told WENN, “It was unanticipated, and I’ve never enjoyed it. You can get the table you want in a restaurant. It gets you doctor’s appointments. But what’s that worth? Nothing.”

4.

Robert Pattinson said people don’t realize how lonely you become once you stop having a “normal” life.


He told GQ Spain, “You spend much time trying to fight it, but in the end you find another way to live.”

5.

Megan Fox doesn’t think people understand that being a celebrity is like being bullied in high school, but “on a global scale.”


She told Esquire, “They all think we should shut the fuck up and stop complaining because you live in a big house or you drive a Bentley. … What people don’t realize is…you’re being bullied by millions of people constantly.”

6.

Anne Hathaway said fame “fucked [her] up for a really long time.”


She told Elle UK, “I didn’t know how to do it. I didn’t know how to engage with it. It stressed me out. And people would say, ‘You just have to be yourself,’ and I was like, ‘But I don’t know who that is yet!’”

7.

Gigi Hadid lost a lot of friends after becoming a successful runway model.


She said, “I’ll get busy for a short period of time, and they’re not reaching out, but if I don’t reach out, then it’s like I’ve changed.”

8.

Lady Gaga said that as soon as she leaves her house, she loses her freedom and belongs “to everyone else.”


She told CBS Sunday Morning, “It’s legal to follow me. It’s legal to stalk me at the beach. And I can’t call the police or ask them to leave. And I took a long, hard look at that property line, and I said, ‘Well, if I can’t be free out there, I can be free in here.'”

9.

Zach Galifianakis said that “being a celebrity is shit.”


During a press conference, he said, “It’s dumb. I’m not interested in it. I like to be an actor and that’s it. … We have people telling us we should pay attention to these people for the wrong reasons — their personal lives and that stuff.”

10.

Shailene Woodley hates words like “celebrity” and “famous.”


She told Paper magazine, “I’m fine with saying the normal ‘F’ and ‘C’ words, but famous and celebrity are off-limits in my book, I just think they are nasty words.”

11.

Brad Pitt expressed disdain for the press that comes with promoting your projects as an actor.


He told Newsweek, “Somehow, you’re not supporting your film if you don’t get out on a show and talk about your personal life. It has nothing to do with why I do this.”

12.

Ana de Armas said fame was just a “consequence” of her job.


She told Flaunt, “It’s funny as an actor because you do what you do and you don’t think of the consequences of your job, and then all of a sudden you are in the spotlight and you realize ‘Oh, this is not what I wanted!'”

13.

And finally, Kristen Stewart called fame “the worst thing in the world.”


She told Harper’s Bazaar UK, “When people say, ‘I want to be famous…’ Why? You don’t do anything.”

