13 Celebrities Who Have Regrets About Becoming Famous

“It makes you want to just stop everything sometimes.” —FKA Twigs
For many celebrities, fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The constant scrutiny, lack of privacy, and hateful comments are a heavy price to pay in exchange for following their dreams.
Here are 13 celebrities who said they have regrets about becoming famous:
Billie Eilish said that fame is “trash.”
FKA Twigs said the media scrutiny she receives made her want to “smash [her] face into the mirror.”
Harrison Ford called fame and the loss of privacy that comes with it a “burden.”
Robert Pattinson said people don’t realize how lonely you become once you stop having a “normal” life.
Megan Fox doesn’t think people understand that being a celebrity is like being bullied in high school, but “on a global scale.”
Anne Hathaway said fame “fucked [her] up for a really long time.”
Gigi Hadid lost a lot of friends after becoming a successful runway model.
Lady Gaga said that as soon as she leaves her house, she loses her freedom and belongs “to everyone else.”
Zach Galifianakis said that “being a celebrity is shit.”
Shailene Woodley hates words like “celebrity” and “famous.”
Brad Pitt expressed disdain for the press that comes with promoting your projects as an actor.
Ana de Armas said fame was just a “consequence” of her job.
And finally, Kristen Stewart called fame “the worst thing in the world.”
