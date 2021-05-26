ZipRecruiter Soars After Direct Listing on NYSE By Investing.com



By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — ZipRecruiter, a job search engine, soared 17% after starting trading today via a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company was given a reference price of $18 per share from the NYSE, valuing the company at about $2.4 billion. As of early afternoon, the shares traded around $21.

The company saw revenue decline in 2020, but reported a profit, according to its prospectus. Last year, ZipRecruiter reported net income of $86 million on sales of $418 million, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million on revenue of $430 million in 2019.

ZipRecruiter was valued in a 2018 funding round at $1.5 billion, Bloomberg reported.

ZipRecruiter acts like a matchmaker curating job opportunities for job seekers, and candidates for employers. Since the founding of the company in 2010, over 2.8 million businesses and 110 million job seekers have used ZipRecruiter.