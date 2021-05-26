ZipRecruiter Soars After Direct Listing on NYSE By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com —  ZipRecruiter, a job search engine, soared 17% after starting trading today via a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company was given a reference price of $18 per share from the NYSE, valuing the company at about $2.4 billion. As of early afternoon, the shares traded around $21.

The company saw revenue decline in 2020, but reported a profit, according to its prospectus. Last year, ZipRecruiter reported net income of $86 million on sales of $418 million, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million on revenue of $430 million in 2019.

ZipRecruiter was valued in a 2018 funding round at $1.5 billion, Bloomberg reported. 

ZipRecruiter acts like a matchmaker curating job opportunities for job seekers, and candidates for employers. Since the founding of the company in 2010, over 2.8 million businesses and 110 million job seekers have used ZipRecruiter.      

   

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR