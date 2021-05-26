XRP Climbs 14% In Rally By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 14% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $1.02262 by 07:46 (11:46 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 13.50% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $47.24787B, or 2.71% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.94890 to $1.06643 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 18.01%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.26412B or 4.17% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.6507 to $1.2645 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 68.92% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,716.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 8.65% on the day.

was trading at $2,818.77 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 15.11%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $744.13340B or 42.72% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $327.25117B or 18.79% of the total cryptocurrency market value.