Xiaomi reports 55% surge in Q1 revenue By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks visit Xiaomi brand’s store, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyiv, Ukraine October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi (OTC:) Corp reported first-quarter revenue growth of 55% on Wednesday, above analyst expectations, as it nabbed market share from one-time market leader Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
Revenue rose to 76.88 billion yuan ($12 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, from 49.70 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts expected revenue of 74.5 billion yen, according to Refinitiv data.
($1 = 6.3930 renminbi)
