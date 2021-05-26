Workday Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Workday (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Workday announced earnings per share of $0.87 on revenue of $1.18B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7326 on revenue of $1.16B.

Workday shares are down 1.13% from the beginning of the year, still down 16.22% from its 52 week high of $282.77 set on February 16. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 6.59% from the start of the year.

Workday follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Workday’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9864 on revenue of $77.09B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on April 27 with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

