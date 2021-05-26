What The Guys From “Jackass” Look Like Today

It’s a miracle these guys are still alive, tbh.
Its been 21 years since Jackass was released.
Because I love nothing more than a good “then and now,” and because these guys are legit almost 50, let’s see what they’re up to today.
We’ll start with Johnny Knoxville.
You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:
Yup, 50.
He’s got a full head of gray hair:
Next up, we have Bam Margera.
You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:
Here’s what he looks like today:
Here he is with his wife and son, Phoenix Wolf Margera:
Next up, we have Wee-man, aka Jason Acuña.
You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:
Here’s what he looks like today at age 48:
Here’s a picture of him with Preston Lacy and Dave England:
He appears to still be friends with most of the guys:
Next up, Preston Lacy.
You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:
Or in a diaper like this:
Here’s what he looks like today:
It looks like he and Wee-man celebrated his birthday together last year:
Next up, Chris Pontius.
You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:
Here’s what he looks like today at age 46:
Here he is with his baby and Steve-O:
Next we have Dave England.
You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:
Here’s what he looks like today:
And here he is at a gas station in a dress:
Now we have Brandon Novak.
You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:
Here’s what he looks like today:
And here he is with his daughter, Claudia:
Lastly, Steve-O.
You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:
Or this:
Here’s what he looks like today:
And you’ll be happy to know he’s still doing crazy shit like this:
Thank you for your time, and I’ll leave you with this picture of Johnny Knoxville to once again contemplate your old age and mortality:
