What The Guys From “Jackass” Look Like Today

Bradly Lamb
It’s a miracle these guys are still alive, tbh.

Its been 21 years since Jackass was released.


Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

Because I love nothing more than a good “then and now,” and because these guys are legit almost 50, let’s see what they’re up to today.

We’ll start with Johnny Knoxville.


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:


Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

Yup, 50.


Katy Grannan/GQ

He’s in the June/July issue of GQ, on newsstands June 1.

He’s got a full head of gray hair:

Next up, we have Bam Margera.


M. Von Holden / FilmMagic / Getty Images

You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:


Jason Kempin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Here’s what he looks like today:

Here he is with his wife and son, Phoenix Wolf Margera:

Next up, we have Wee-man, aka Jason Acuña.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:


Ferdaus Shamim / WireImage / Getty Images

Here’s what he looks like today at age 48:

Here’s a picture of him with Preston Lacy and Dave England:

He appears to still be friends with most of the guys:

Next up, Preston Lacy.


Niall Carson – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:


Danny Martindale / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Or in a diaper like this:


Niall Carson – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Here’s what he looks like today:

It looks like he and Wee-man celebrated his birthday together last year:

Next up, Chris Pontius.


Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:


Jason Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Here’s what he looks like today at age 46:

Here he is with his baby and Steve-O:

Next we have Dave England.


Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:


Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Here’s what he looks like today:

And here he is at a gas station in a dress:

Now we have Brandon Novak.


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:


Tom Briglia / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Here’s what he looks like today:

And here he is with his daughter, Claudia:

Lastly, Steve-O.


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

You’ll probably remember him looking something like this:


Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Or this:


Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Here’s what he looks like today:

And you’ll be happy to know he’s still doing crazy shit like this:

Thank you for your time, and I’ll leave you with this picture of Johnny Knoxville to once again contemplate your old age and mortality:

