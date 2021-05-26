What on earth are rare earths and where can you find them? An explainer

Used in everything from electric vehicles to solar panels and headphones, rare earths are all around us, but the path to get them into products is complex Photo by Steve Marcus/Reuters files

Article content In one of his first acts after taking office earlier this year, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered a review of the rare earth supply chain, a group of 17 elements that are increasingly important to modern technology. Used in electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines, military defence programs such as missile guidance systems, headphones, motors and many other advanced technologies, nearly all politicians have come round to the idea that they’re critical to the future economy and security. “I don’t think the average person realizes how deeply rare earths have seeped into the fabric of daily life,” said Ryan Castilloux, an analyst at Adamas Intelligence, a research firm, in Ontario. “They’re all around us.” The expected growth curve is high. Adamas Intelligence forecasts that global demand for rare earths will increase at a compound annual growth rate of seven per cent through until 2030. Looked at another way, there’s a type of magnet made from rare earths that accounts for 90 per cent of the sector’s value, and it’s predicted to grow even faster at 10 per cent through 2030, from around 62,000 tonnes per year today to 148,000 tonnes per year by 2030.

Article content Some 77 per cent of that growth is tied to increasing demand for electric vehicle traction motors and other e-mobility applications, like electric bicycles, scooters and mopeds. Analysts say rare earths magnets are so important to electric vehicles because they provide a lighter weight alternative to conventional motors, and can thereby extend a vehicle’s range — a sort of holy grail technology for electric vehicles. Yet, in spite of much effort and numerous studies, neither the U.S. nor Canada has managed to establish a supply chain of rare earths. Instead, China controls an estimated 70 per cent of rare earths supply and 90 per cent of the complex processing required to transform rare earths into the magnets and powders in which they ultimately end up. “Biden is making a big push to set up some alternative suppliers,” said Castilloux. “Nothing’s happening anytime soon, but I think within five years or so we could see the beginnings of tangible alternatives.” Notwithstanding the moniker ‘rare’, North America has vast potential when it comes to rare earths. Canada is home to an estimated 830,000 tonnes of rare earths reserves, and explorers in nearly every province have identified a potential deposit that could be mined. In 2020, Canada and the U.S. finalized a joint action plan on critical minerals, including rare earths, which calls for increased cooperation on developing supply chains, research and development and support for industry.

Article content But the pathway for taking rare earths out of the ground, separating, refining and ultimately placing them into products is long and complex. Extracting ore from the ground is first. Next, the rare earths must be separated from other elements, itself a complex process that sometimes requires dealing with radioactive material. Third, the rare earths have to be separated from one another. A third step requires processing the individual rare earths into oxides, which can be further processed into powders. There is still more stages in which these intermediate products are converted into magnets or eventually motors, and inserted into products. Investors have always hesitated to finance a mine when the commercial market for its ore is limited. Likewise, it’s been to difficult to raise money to process rare earths, without a secure supply. I don’t think the average person realizes how deeply rare earths have seeped into the fabric of daily life Ryan Castilloux, analyst, Adamas Intelligence “Who would invest in a rare earth mine with no access to a downstream facility to create value-added rare earth products?” Pierre Gratton, chief executive officer of the Mining Association of Canada said to Parliament earlier this year. “Who would invest in a value-added manufacturing facility when there is no upstream mine to source from?” No one would, Gratton quips, but that may be changing, albeit slowly. In September, the Saskatchewan government announced $35 million for a first of its kind in North America processing facility in Saskatoon, which would convert rare earths into oxides. It is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2022.

Article content Analysts said it also helps that one of the largest rare earths mines in the world is already operating in California, near the Nevada border. It has been sending its ores to China, although there are plans underway to build processing facilities in the U.S. “Having that mine production in the U.S. is a great first step because it helps solve the chicken and the egg issue,” said Castilloux. Elsewhere, there’s other signs of progress. In the Northwest Territories, around 100 kilometres east of Yellowknife, Cheetah Resources Corp. is planning to mine small amounts of rare earths from its Nechalacho project, believed to be the first project in the country where an Indigenous group is contracted to operate a mine in its own territory. The product is expected to travel by barge to Hay River, and from there to Saskatchewan before heading to Norway for further processing. “This is not going to be easy,” said Ian London, executive director of the Canadian Critical Minerals and Materials Reliance. “But there’s growing confidence that it can be done.” Why everybody is stressing out about rare earth metals U.S. looking to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles, documents show One CEO’s decade-long quest to find cost-competitive rare earth minerals outside China Canadian firm Neo Performance Materials teams up with U.S. companies to break China’s grip on rare earths supply Plus, there are other projects in the pipeline. Outside Montreal, Geomega Resources Inc. has opened a pilot plant that is recycling small amounts of rare earths and there are numerous explorers advancing various projects around the country.

Article content The biggest rare earths company here, Neo Performance Materials Inc., is not a miner and has no operations in Canada. But it is headquartered in Toronto, and has a growing business making magnets with major facilities in Estonia, Thailand and China. Photo by Neo Performance Materials Inc. In the past year, its stock has risen from $7.26 to $17.15 as of Friday, and it recently announced a deal with U.S.-based Energy Fuels Inc., in which it will process rare earths that are extracted from the earth as a byproduct of another mining operation — creating a new low-cost source of feedstock. “The world is undergoing an economic transformation, with innovative technologies, clean technologies, driving the pace of change,” London told Parliament earlier this year. London testified to the Standing Committee on Natural Resources in the House of Commons in February that by gaining control of the rare earths supply chain, China was able to create millions of jobs and boost its ability to manufacture various products, from refrigerators to washing machines. While it’s often discussed in security terms, he argued establishing a supply chain may require upfront investment but would ultimately pay off for the economy. “The risk of not doing it is that there also goes the technology — the high-tech jobs and high-tech schools and programs,” said London. Financial Post • Email: gfriedman@postmedia.com | Twitter: GabeFriedz

