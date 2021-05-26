Wall Street CEOs get heat from Democrats, Republicans over social justice and ‘wokeism’

Article content

WASHINGTON — Wall Street bank chiefs were grilled by lawmakers over worker pay, executive compensation, climate change, wealth inequality, racial justice and the broader economy as they appeared before Congress on Wednesday during a frequently hostile hearing.

The chief executives of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo & Co , Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley testified before the Senate Banking Committee for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic unleashed havoc last March.

More than a decade after the 2008 financial crisis, the CEOs went into the hearing believing they had a good story to tell after dishing out $69 billion of COVID-19 aid to 850,000 struggling businesses.

But they frequently found themselves under fire from both sides of the aisle, with Democrats criticizing the banks for not doing enough to help everyday Americans, and Republicans wary of their growing support for liberal causes.

In their opening testimonies, the CEOs were quick to highlight their pandemic relief efforts, their institutions’ resilience, and initiatives’ to address diversity and inequality.

“We entered this crisis from a position of strength, and leveraged our size and scale to contribute to stability in our country and ongoing support for the ‘real economy’,” JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said.